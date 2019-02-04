Astros, Chris Devenski avoid arbitration with $1.525 million contract

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Astros and reliever Chris Devenski avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1.525 million salary for the 2019 season. The contract also includes a 2020 club option at $2.625 million with bonuses for appearances.
Devenski, 28, was entering his first of three years of arbitration eligibility. He filed for $1.65 million while the Astros countered at $1.4 million, so they ultimately settled right at the midpoint.
Last season, Devenski posted a 4.18 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 13 walks in 47 1/3 innings. He pitched mostly in the seventh and eighth innings when called upon. He should get similar responsibilities in 2019 bridging the gap to closer Roberto Osuna.
The Indians announced on Monday that the club acquired pitcher Nick Wittgren from the Marlins in exchange for pitcher Jordan Millbrath. The Indians designated pitcher A.J. Cole for assignment in order to make room for Wittgren on the 40-man roster.
Wittgren, 27, was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week in order to clear a 40-man roster spot for infielder Neil Walker. It was a curious decision by the Marlins, as Wittgren was a solid part of the bullpen last season. Across 33 2/3 innings, he posted a 2.94 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Wittgren should find a spot at the back of the Indians’ bullpen in 2019. He has just over two years of service time, so he’ll be under team control for a while longer.