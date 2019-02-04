Astros, Chris Devenski avoid arbitration with $1.525 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Astros and reliever Chris Devenski avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1.525 million salary for the 2019 season. The contract also includes a 2020 club option at $2.625 million with bonuses for appearances.

Devenski, 28, was entering his first of three years of arbitration eligibility. He filed for $1.65 million while the Astros countered at $1.4 million, so they ultimately settled right at the midpoint.

Last season, Devenski posted a 4.18 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 13 walks in 47 1/3 innings. He pitched mostly in the seventh and eighth innings when called upon. He should get similar responsibilities in 2019 bridging the gap to closer Roberto Osuna.

