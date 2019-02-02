Gio Gonzalez
Getty Images

Report: Mets, Padres interested in Gio González

By Ashley VarelaFeb 2, 2019, 3:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Free agent left-hander Gio González has continued to draw interest from the Mets this offseason, Andy Martino of the New York Daily News reports. They aren’t the only interested party, either, as MLB.com’s Jon Morosi noted Thursday that the Padres have added González’s name to an ever-expanding list of potential free agent targets. Time is running out before the 2019 season kicks off, however, and it remains to be seen whether either team will close a deal with the starter in the weeks to come.

The 33-year-old González pitched to mixed results in 2018 during back-to-back stints for the Nationals and Brewers. He went 10-11 in 32 starts with a combined 4.21 ERA, 4.2 BB/9, and 7.8 SO/9 through 171 innings, and tossed just three postseason innings for Milwaukee before dropping out of the NLCS with a left ankle sprain. While he didn’t reach any new career highs during his 2018 campaign, he still looks like a stable back-end rotation candidate and may yet return to the sub-3.00 ERA, 3.0+ fWAR totals of seasons past.

Despite González’s sub-par totals over the last year, including his high walk rate and abnormally low strikeout rate, the Mets don’t appear to have any reservations about the lefty’s performance moving forward. What they do object to, however, is his asking price. He’s reportedly in the market for a multi-year contract, something Martino thinks he’ll be hard-pressed to get from a club that doesn’t want to shell out big bucks to bolster their rotation in 2019. It’s certainly possible that González will make a concession and settle for a one-year deal as Opening Day draws near, but with the Padres still in play (and agent Scott Boras driving any serious negotiations), he may not be anxious to do so anytime soon.

Blake Treinen wins arbitration case against Athletics

Blake Treinen
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaFeb 2, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
1 Comment

Closer Blake Treinen will earn $6.4 million in 2019 after winning his arbitration case against the Athletics. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the figure marks a $4.25 million raise from his 2018 salary of $2.15 million, a new record for a “second-time arbitration-eligible reliever.”

Treinen, 30, certainly pitched well enough to merit the bump. He was awarded his first career All-Star distinction after pitching to a pristine 0.94 ERA, 3.0 BB/9, and 11.4 SO/9 through the first half of the 2018 season, and finished the year with even stronger marks: an 0.78 ERA, 2.4 BB/9, and 11.2 SO/9 in 80 1/3 frames, 38 saves, 100 strikeouts, 3.6 fWAR, and consideration for both the AL Cy Young and AL MVP Award.

Entering the 2018 offseason, the right-hander was one of 10 arbitration-eligible players on Oakland’s roster. He filed at $6.4 million prior to the initial arbitration deadline and was met with a $5.6 million counter from the Athletics. The club avoided additional hearings after settling with their remaining nine players: Khris Davis ($16.5 million), Marcus Semien ($5.9 million), Jurickson Profar ($3.6 million), Sean Manaea ($3.15 million), Liam Hendriks ($2.15 million), Mark Canha ($2.05 million), Ryan Buchter ($1.4 million), Josh Phegley ($1.075 million), and Ryan Dull ($860,000).