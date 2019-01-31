Rockies mulling Carlos Gonzalez return

Jon Heyman says that the Colorado Rockies are interested in re-signing free agent Carlos Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who a few years ago seemed like a star but since then has seemed more like a Coors creation, has managed to hit a mere .269/.334/.445 (92 OPS+) in the past two seasons and was largely overlooked in 2018-19 free agent market with several better corner outfielder options. At least he has the benefit of familiarity to the Rockies, for whom he has played ten of his eleven big league seasons.

Gonzalez, 33, has a career batting line of .328/.388/.605 in 2,566 plate appearances at Coors Field. It would not be at all surprising to see him back in black, white and purple this spring.

