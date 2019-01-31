Getty Images

Rockies mulling Carlos Gonzalez return

By Craig CalcaterraJan 31, 2019, 2:53 PM EST
Jon Heyman says that the Colorado Rockies are interested in re-signing free agent Carlos Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who a few years ago seemed like a star but since then has seemed more like a Coors creation, has managed to hit a mere .269/.334/.445 (92 OPS+) in the past two seasons and was largely overlooked in 2018-19 free agent market with several better corner outfielder options. At least he has the benefit of familiarity to the Rockies, for whom he has played ten of his eleven big league seasons.

Gonzalez, 33, has a career batting line of .328/.388/.605 in 2,566 plate appearances at Coors Field. It would not be at all surprising to see him back in black, white and purple this spring.

Report: Astros sign Wade Miley to one-year, $4.5 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 31, 2019, 6:37 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Astros have signed pitcher Wade Miley to a one-year deal. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand adds that the contract is worth $4.5 million. The Astros are expected to make the official announcement on Friday.

Miley, 32, spent last season with the Brewers. He made only 16 starts due to an oblique injury, but finished with an impressive 2.57 ERA across 80 2/3 innings. The lefty also pitched well in the postseason, yielding just two runs in 14 2/3 innings against the Rockies and Dodgers.

The Astros will slot Miley into the back of the starting rotation.