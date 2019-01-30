Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Rockies sign Mark Reynolds to minor league contract

By Bill BaerJan 30, 2019, 6:13 PM EST
MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the Rockies have signed first baseman Mark Reynolds to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Reynolds, 35, spent last season with the Nationals, batting .248/.328/.476 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI over 235 plate appearances. He was a part-time player, splitting playing time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams.

The Rockies signed Daniel Murphy with the intention of playing him at first base, and the club also has Ian Desmond and Ryan McMahon who could see some time there. It seems unlikely Reynolds finds his way to meaningful playing time in Colorado. However, he could turn a strong spring performance into an opportunity elsewhere and potential value for the Rockies.

Stephen Vogt to hold workout for interested teams

By Bill BaerJan 30, 2019, 4:09 PM EST
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that free agent catcher Stephen Vogt will hold a workout for interested teams this week in an attempt to land a contract.

Vogt, 34, missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a shoulder injury, undergoing surgery, and then a setback during his recovery. He last played in the majors in 2017, when he put up a subpar .233/.285/.423 batting line in 303 plate appearances between the Athletics and Brewers.

Due to his age and recent injury history, Vogt will likely have to settle for a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. His hope from there would be to serve as a backup catcher.