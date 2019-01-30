Rockies sign Mark Reynolds to minor league contract

MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reports that the Rockies have signed first baseman Mark Reynolds to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Reynolds, 35, spent last season with the Nationals, batting .248/.328/.476 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI over 235 plate appearances. He was a part-time player, splitting playing time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Adams.

The Rockies signed Daniel Murphy with the intention of playing him at first base, and the club also has Ian Desmond and Ryan McMahon who could see some time there. It seems unlikely Reynolds finds his way to meaningful playing time in Colorado. However, he could turn a strong spring performance into an opportunity elsewhere and potential value for the Rockies.

Follow @Baer_Bill