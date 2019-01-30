Diamondbacks to sign Greg Holland

Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic report that the Arizona Diamondbacks are soon to sign reliever Greg Holland.

Holland split time with the Cardinals and Nationals last year, and it was as if he was two different pitchers. In St. Louis he posted a ghastly 7.92 ERA over 32 appearances while watching his strikeout rate go way down, his walk rate going way up and his hits per nine innings almost doubling. It was just a nightmare. He was released by the Cardinals on August 1 and signed with the Nationals a few days later and everything turned around: in 24 games he posted a 0.84 ERA, a 0.891 WHIP and a K/BB ratio of 25/10 in 21.1 innings.

Will the real Greg Holland stand up in 2019? The Dbacks are betting on it.

