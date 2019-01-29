Sandy Alderson returns to the Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics just announced that they have hired Sandy Alderson as Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations.

Alderson, you may or may not know, was the A’s general manager from 1983 to 1997. It was he, more so than Billy Beane, actually, who those in the know credit with coming up with the central philosophy of “Moneyball,” as he was forced to do the best he could for a low revenue club. And he did a dang good job of it too, as the A’s won four division titles, three pennants and the 1989 World Series during Alderson’s tenure.

After leaving Oakland Alderson went to work for Major League Baseball until 2005. He then took the San Diego Padres CEO job. After that it was teaching, consulting and working for Major League Baseball again and then, in 2010, taking the Mets general manager job. Alderson stepped down last year amid a fight against cancer, but it was recently reported that he was in remission, which is obviously great news.

And, given his experience and savvy, it’s great news for the A’s that he has returned to where his career in baseball began.

