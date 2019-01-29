Marlins sign Neil Walker to one-year deal

The Marlins announced the club signed infielder Neil Walker to a one-year contract on Tuesday. The deal is for $2 million, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Pitcher Nick Wittgren was designated for assignment in order to make room for Walker on the 40-man roster.
Walker, 33, spent last season with the Yankees. It turned out to be the worst season of his 10-year career, as he hit .219/.309/.354 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI in 398 plate appearances. Walker hasn’t played in more than 113 games since 2015, but the Marlins are hoping to utilize his flexibility. He has mostly played second base in his career, but has also logged 100-plus defensive innings at first base, third base, and in right field.
The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club and manager Torey Lovullo have agreed on a contract extension. Lovullo was entering the last year of a three-year contract. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the extension tacks on two years to the end of his current contract, so he’ll be with the D-Backs ostensibly through the 2021 season.
Lovullo, 53, has enjoyed success with the Diamondbacks since taking over in 2017. In his first season, he won NL Manager of the Year, leading the D-Backs to a 93-69 record. His team won its NL Wild Card game against the Rockies before being swept out of the NLDS by the Dodgers. In 2018, the D-Backs took a step back, finishing 82-80, but the club dealt with a plethora of injuries.
It will be interesting to see how Lovullo’s D-Backs fare in 2019 as Paul Goldschmidt was traded, while Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock left in free agency. The front office has insisted the club is not entering a rebuilding mode.