Red Sox sign Jenrry Mejía to minor league deal

Phillies executive VP David Buck announced on Tuesday that former shortstop Jimmy Rollins has been hired by the team as a special advisor. In his statement, Buck says Rollins’ responsibilities will include coaching during spring training, meeting with sponsors and suite holders, fan engagement, and community outreach.

Buck said, “It goes without saying that Jimmy was a huge part of the team’s success during the five-year run of division titles and he is one of the greatest players to wear the uniform. His acumen for both business and baseball makes this a natural fit. We are excited to have him back.”

Rollins, now 40 years old, signed a minor league contract with the Giants ahead of the 2017 season but was released at the end of spring training. Since his last stint in the majors in 2016, Rollins has moonlighted as a studio analyst for TBS during the postseason.

