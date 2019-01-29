Red Sox sign Jenrry Mejía to minor league deal

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports that the Red Sox have signed reliever Jenrry Mejía to a minor league contract.
Mejía, 29, hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 2015 as he was banned from baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for a third time. Last summer, Major League Baseball announced that he was reinstated for the 2019 season.
Across parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Mets, Mejía compiled a 3.68 ERA with 162 strikeouts and 76 walks in 183 1/3 innings. Since he hasn’t played in the majors in quite some time, the Red Sox obviously aren’t expecting much and are simply taking a flier on Mejía.
Phillies executive VP David Buck announced on Tuesday that former shortstop Jimmy Rollins has been hired by the team as a special advisor. In his statement, Buck says Rollins’ responsibilities will include coaching during spring training, meeting with sponsors and suite holders, fan engagement, and community outreach.
Buck said, “It goes without saying that Jimmy was a huge part of the team’s success during the five-year run of division titles and he is one of the greatest players to wear the uniform. His acumen for both business and baseball makes this a natural fit. We are excited to have him back.”
Rollins, now 40 years old, signed a minor league contract with the Giants ahead of the 2017 season but was released at the end of spring training. Since his last stint in the majors in 2016, Rollins has moonlighted as a studio analyst for TBS during the postseason.