Nationals hire Jack McKeon as senior advisor to GM Mike Rizzo

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Nationals have hired Jack McKeon as a senior advisor to GM Mike Rizzo. Rosenthal notes that McKeon’s son Kasey also works in the Nationals’ front office as the director of player procurement.
McKeon, 88, was a manager of five different teams between 1973-2011. The only time a team he managed reached the postseason — the 2003 Marlins — he won a championship. McKeon has also been a general manager and he played in the minor leagues between 1949-59.
The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club and manager Torey Lovullo have agreed on a contract extension. Lovullo was entering the last year of a three-year contract. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the extension tacks on two years to the end of his current contract, so he’ll be with the D-Backs ostensibly through the 2021 season.
Lovullo, 53, has enjoyed success with the Diamondbacks since taking over in 2017. In his first season, he won NL Manager of the Year, leading the D-Backs to a 93-69 record. His team won its NL Wild Card game against the Rockies before being swept out of the NLDS by the Dodgers. In 2018, the D-Backs took a step back, finishing 82-80, but the club dealt with a plethora of injuries.
It will be interesting to see how Lovullo’s D-Backs fare in 2019 as Paul Goldschmidt was traded, while Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock left in free agency. The front office has insisted the club is not entering a rebuilding mode.