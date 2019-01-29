Dillon Gee retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia has retired from baseball. Rosenthal posted Saltalamacchia’s statement on Facebook.

Saltalamacchia, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Tigers last March, spending the entire season at Triple-A Buffalo until rosters expanded in September. He mustered a paltry .569 OPS in 253 plate appearances in the minors and drew just one walk with no hits in eight trips to the plate in the big leagues last year.

Across parts of 12 seasons, Saltalamacchia played for the Braves, Rangers, Red Sox, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Tigers, and Blue Jays. He owns a career .232/.306/.408 batting line with 110 home runs and 381 RBI. He was part of the 2013 world champion Red Sox team as well.

