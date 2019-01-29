Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo agree to contract extension

The Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday that the club and manager Torey Lovullo have agreed on a contract extension. Lovullo was entering the last year of a three-year contract. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the extension tacks on two years to the end of his current contract, so he’ll be with the D-Backs ostensibly through the 2021 season.

Lovullo, 53, has enjoyed success with the Diamondbacks since taking over in 2017. In his first season, he won NL Manager of the Year, leading the D-Backs to a 93-69 record. His team won its NL Wild Card game against the Rockies before being swept out of the NLDS by the Dodgers. In 2018, the D-Backs took a step back, finishing 82-80, but the club dealt with a plethora of injuries.

It will be interesting to see how Lovullo’s D-Backs fare in 2019 as Paul Goldschmidt was traded, while Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock left in free agency. The front office has insisted the club is not entering a rebuilding mode.

