We’re actually posting about Mike Olt signing a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraJan 28, 2019, 1:02 PM EST
It has been said that to accomplish anything in life you either need inspiration or desperation. Given how little is happening on the hot stove front right now, let’s settle for desperation.

To wit: Mike Olt has signed what is almost certainly a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins. We don’t even know about this because of a team press release or an agent whispering sweet nothings into Ken Rosenthal’s ear. We know it because Olt posted about it on his Instagram page. I sure hope newsrooms around the country are staffed-up enough to handle this breaking story.

You may remember that Olt, who is 30 now, was once a highly-regarded Rangers prospect. He didn’t pan out as a big leaguer, though, having posted a career line of .168/.250/.330 in 400 plate appearances. He hasn’t played in the majors since 2015, but he took a lot of walks last year in Red Sox’ organization going .214/.346/.412 with 11 homers in 74 games.

Olt is perhaps most famous for breaking camp as the Cubs’ Opening Day third baseman in 2015. He got the gig over Kris Bryant, who was kept in the minors in one of the most notorious acts of service time manipulation you’ll ever see. For a couple of weeks poor Joe Maddon had to pretend, when asked, that Olt was the smarter call and that Bryant needed to “work on his defense” or some such nonsense (note: Bryant’s defense was so shaky that the Cubs put him out in center field within a week of his eventual promotion).

Olt went 0-for-4 that Opening Day and lasted all of six games with the Cubs, going 2-for-15 and then breaking his wrist, at which point Bryant was finally called up, exactly one day later than the date which would’ve given him a full year’s service time in 2015, thereby pushing his free agency off a year. One wonders what might’ve happened if Olt broke his wrist earlier. Who knows? Anyway, after rehabbing his wrist he was waived after which he played 24 lackluster games with the White Sox and that was that for his big league career. Bryant, of course, won the Rookie of the Year Award that season and the MVP Award in his second season.

Unless of course he catches fire at Rochester and makes it to the bigs with the Twins, of course. Which would be nice to see. Partially because it’d be nice for a one time prospect to have another shot at it. Partially because is bums me out that Olt’s most notable big league accomplishment so far has been to be used by the Cubs front office to save them a year of service time on Bryant.

Retired pitcher Micah Bowie is fighting for his life with little help

By Craig CalcaterraJan 28, 2019, 9:09 AM EST
You may or may not remember Micah Bowie, who pitched partial seasons for the Braves, Cubs and Rockies and a couple of seasons each for the A’s and Nats. He saw his last big league action in 2008, retired and opened up a baseball academy with his wife in his home state of Texas.

Today we learn from this wrenching story in the Washington Post that Bowie is experiencing life-threatening medical problems, is in constant, debilitating pain and that he’s getting far less help than you might expect he would given the circumstances.

The circumstances: after retiring, he sought medical treatment for chronic back pain which developed during his playing career. He received a medical implant that was supposed to deal with it, but it malfunctioned and damaged his lungs and ruptured his diaphragm, making it impossible for him to breathe without massive amounts of supplemental oxygen. Each breath he takes could be his last and, meanwhile, he suffers near constant excruciating pain.

Compounding it: (a) Texas’ doctor-friendly medical malpractice laws foreclose him from suing; (b) surgery to fix his problems is so risky that no doctor will do it; and (c) the disability plan administered by Major League Baseball and the Players Union has denied him benefits because he didn’t get enough service time to vest for blanket coverage and they denied coverage under the baseball injury exception that would otherwise apply because, they say, his issues were caused by medical malpractice, not baseball.

Bowie actually has health insurance, but his bills have been so massive — around half a million dollars — that he still owes $25,000-30,000 a year in copays and uncovered treatments. His family has had to sell their business and drain the kids’ college funds. It’s a state of affairs in which many, many families find themselves due to the nature of the healthcare system in this country. It’s somewhat shocking, though, to be reminded that it can even happen to someone who is only 44 years-old, has made a decent living and actually has health insurance.

There is some hope offered at the end of the article, with the suggestion that Bowie is beginning to get some help from the Baseball Assistance Team, which reaches out to ex-players in need, but his situation remains dire. Here’s hoping he can find sufficient health, both medical and financial, before it’s too late.