Report: Rangers, Shawn Kelley agree to one-year, $2.5 million contract

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported that the Rangers and reliever Shawn Kelley were nearing an agreement on a contract. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the deal is worth $2.5 million over one year and includes a club option for a second year. The option is for $2.5 million with a $250,000 buyout.
Kelley, 34, began the 2018 season with the Nationals, but his relationship with the team took a turn for the worst when he threw a tantrum pitching in a mop-up role and allowed a home run to Austin Jackson. The Nationals designated him for assignment and ended up trading him to the Athletics. It came out later that Kelley reportedly almost got into a physical confrontation with GM Mike Rizzo.
Kelley put up a respectable 3.34 ERA in 32 1/3 innings for the Nationals and got even better upon arriving to Oakland. In 16 2/3 innings through the end of the season, he posted a 2.16 ERA. Between both teams, he struck out 50 batters and walked only 11 in 49 innings.
Jose Leclerc handled save situations for the Rangers in the final two months of last season and will likely begin the 2019 season as the closer. Kelley will likely set up for him.
Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports that the Dodgers and Padres have been “at the forefront” of trade talks involving Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto in recent days. A third team, the Reds, have also gotten involved. SiriusXM’s Craig Mish adds that the Padres are “making a late charge” for Realmuto and the Braves are also on the periphery. In Mish’s words, “The final chapter of the saga is upon us.”
After free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, Realmuto was arguably the most prized player who was expected to change teams this offseason. Thus far, nothing has happened, but the expectation is still that he will be wearing a new uniform at the start of spring training.
Realmuto, 27, made his first All-Star team last season, finishing the year batting .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 74 RBI, and 74 runs scored in 531 plate appearances. According to FanGraphs’ version of WAR, no catcher (min. 1,000 PA) has been more valuable over the last three years. Realmuto leads at 12.3 followed by Buster Posey (10.0) and Yasmani Grandal (9.0). The team that ultimately lands Realmuto will certainly be making a significant upgrade behind the plate.