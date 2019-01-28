Jarrod Saltalamacchia retires

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia has retired from baseball. Rosenthal posted Saltalamacchia’s statement on Facebook.
Saltalamacchia, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Tigers last March, spending the entire season at Triple-A Buffalo until rosters expanded in September. He mustered a paltry .569 OPS in 253 plate appearances in the minors and drew just one walk with no hits in eight trips to the plate in the big leagues last year.
Across parts of 12 seasons, Saltalamacchia played for the Braves, Rangers, Red Sox, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Tigers, and Blue Jays. He owns a career .232/.306/.408 batting line with 110 home runs and 381 RBI. He was part of the 2013 world champion Red Sox team as well.
Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported that the Rangers and reliever Shawn Kelley were nearing an agreement on a contract. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the deal is worth $2.5 million over one year and includes a club option for a second year. The option is for $2.5 million with a $250,000 buyout.
Kelley, 34, began the 2018 season with the Nationals, but his relationship with the team took a turn for the worst when he threw a tantrum pitching in a mop-up role and allowed a home run to Austin Jackson. The Nationals designated him for assignment and ended up trading him to the Athletics. It came out later that Kelley reportedly almost got into a physical confrontation with GM Mike Rizzo.
Kelley put up a respectable 3.34 ERA in 32 1/3 innings for the Nationals and got even better upon arriving to Oakland. In 16 2/3 innings through the end of the season, he posted a 2.16 ERA. Between both teams, he struck out 50 batters and walked only 11 in 49 innings.
Jose Leclerc handled save situations for the Rangers in the final two months of last season and will likely begin the 2019 season as the closer. Kelley will likely set up for him.