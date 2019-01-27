Report: Royals and Whit Merrifield nearing agreement on four-year contract extension

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that the Royals and second baseman Whit Merrifield are nearing an agreement on a four-year contract extension. The deal will be in the $15 million range, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Merrifield, 30, becomes eligible for salary arbitration after the 2019 season, so the extension would cover all three arbitration-eligible seasons before he can enter free agency.
Last year, Merrifield was one of the best players in baseball, batting .304/.367/.438 with 12 home runs, 60 RBI, 88 runs scored. He led all of baseball with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases. Defensive metrics also rated him highly. Per FanGraphs, Merrifield ranked 16th among qualified position players in WAR, tied with the Braves’ Freddie Freeman at 5.2. 2.0 WAR is considered average.
The world champion Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on May 9. We have already heard that third baseman Rafael Devers won’t attend. Add outfielder and AL MVP Mookie Betts to the list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts said, “I won’t be going there. I decided not to.”
Abraham notes that shortstop Xander Bogaerts and infielder Eduardo Núñez are undecided. Eduardo Rodríguez says it is unlikely he will go. Meanwhile, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce, Rick Porcello, and Chris Sale have confirmed they will be attending.
After the Astros won the World Series in 2017, Puerto Rican natives Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Correa chose not to attend the celebratory visit to the White House. Both players were active in relief efforts following Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico. Beltrán criticized the Trump administration’s response to the hurricane.