Manny Machado
Getty Images

Report: Padres angling for face-to-face meeting with Manny Machado

By Ashley VarelaJan 26, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
3 Comments

On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.

Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.

Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.

MLB.com releases top 100 prospect list for 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJan 26, 2019, 9:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

MLB Pipeline revealed their top 2019 100 prospect list on Saturday night. Unsurprisingly, Toronto third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once again topped the list as the no. 1 talent in the league, closely followed by Fernando Tatis Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Victor Robles, and Royce Lewis to round out the top five.

Last season, the Braves led all MLB organizations with eight top 100 players, but this year, the Padres pulled ahead with a league-leading 10 names on the top prospect list: Tatis (#2), Mackenzie Gore (#15), Luis Urias (#23), Francisco Mejía (#26), Chris Paddack (#34), Luis Patino (#48), Adrian Morejon (#49), Michel Baez (#72), Logan Allen (#74), and Ryan Weathers (#93). Every other team garnered at least one selection this time around, though the Brewers, Red Sox, Marlins, and Royals skated by with just one top prospect apiece.

These are MLB.com’s top ten prospects for 2019:

  1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
  2. SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
  3. OF Eloy Jimenez (CWS)
  4. OF Víctor Robles (WSH)
  5. SS Royce Lewis (MIN)
  6. 2B/3B Nick Senzel (CIN)
  7. RHP Forrest Whitley (HOU)
  8. OF Kyle Tucker (HOU)
  9. OF Alex Kirilloff (MIN)
  10. SS Brendan Rodgers (COL)

Guerrero, Tatis, Jimenez, Robles, Senzel, and Whitley are all top 10 holdovers from 2018’s preseason list, and many of the others have held their rankings since the list was updated last summer. Guerrero jumped from the no. 3 spot to the top of the list following Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña’s MLB promotions and stunning rookie performances, Tatis was bumped from no. 8 to no. 2 after another strong year in Double-A, Senzel and Whitley climbed two rungs each, and Jimenez and Robles were promoted one spot higher on the top 10 list.

You can find the full rankings and players analyses over on MLB Pipeline here.