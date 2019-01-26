Report: Padres angling for a face-to-face meeting with Manny Machado

On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.
Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.
Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.
The Astros don’t appear to be in any hurry to extend some of their top players. Speaking to the press during the team’s annual FanFest on Saturday, Justin Verlander confirmed that he hasn’t discussed the possibility of inking a long-term deal with the organization, echoing similar comments made by Carlos Correa earlier this week.
“I don’t know what their organizational plans are,” Verlander told reporters (via MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart). I’d say it’s something I wouldn’t be opposed to. It’d be a conversation. […] I haven’t brought it up to them, nor have they to me.”
The 35-year-old right-hander is coming off of his first full season in Houston following a late-season trade from the Tigers in 2017. He returned to near-career high numbers in 2018 with a 16-9 record in 34 starts and an All-Star worthy 2.52 ERA, 1.6 BB/9, 12.2 SO/9, and 6.8 fWAR through 214 innings. He’s currently guaranteed $28 million in 2019 with a $22 million vesting option for the 2020 season, the latter of which hinges on a top-five placement in 2019 Cy Young Award voting.
Correa, meanwhile, is likely heading to an arbitration hearing with the club next Thursday. He filed for $5 million at the arbitration deadline in mid-January and was met with a $4.25 million counter from the Astros. According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the two sides haven’t engaged in extension talks in the weeks since the deadline, which is hardly surprising given the 24-year-old shortstop’s persistent back issues and career-worst numbers in 2018. While Correa appears to have made a return to full health this offseason, the Astros are in no rush to ink him to a longer deal, especially considering that he’s slated to remain under team control through 2021.