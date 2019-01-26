MLB.com releases top 100 prospect list for 2019

MLB Pipeline revealed their top 2019 100 prospect list on Saturday night. Unsurprisingly, Toronto third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once again topped the list as the no. 1 talent in the league, closely followed by Fernando Tatis Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Victor Robles, and Royce Lewis to round out the top five.

Last season, the Braves led all MLB organizations with eight top 100 players, but this year, the Padres pulled ahead with a league-leading 10 names on the top prospect list: Tatis (#2), Mackenzie Gore (#15), Luis Urias (#23), Francisco Mejía (#26), Chris Paddack (#34), Luis Patino (#48), Adrian Morejon (#49), Michel Baez (#72), Logan Allen (#74), and Ryan Weathers (#93). Every other team garnered at least one selection this time around, though the Brewers, Red Sox, Marlins, and Royals skated by with just one top prospect apiece.

These are MLB.com’s top ten prospects for 2019:

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) OF Eloy Jimenez (CWS) OF Víctor Robles (WSH) SS Royce Lewis (MIN) 2B/3B Nick Senzel (CIN) RHP Forrest Whitley (HOU) OF Kyle Tucker (HOU) OF Alex Kirilloff (MIN) SS Brendan Rodgers (COL)

Guerrero, Tatis, Jimenez, Robles, Senzel, and Whitley are all top 10 holdovers from 2018’s preseason list, and many of the others have held their rankings since the list was updated last summer. Guerrero jumped from the no. 3 spot to the top of the list following Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña’s MLB promotions and stunning rookie performances, Tatis was bumped from no. 8 to no. 2 after another strong year in Double-A, Senzel and Whitley climbed two rungs each, and Jimenez and Robles were promoted one spot higher on the top 10 list.

You can find the full rankings and players analyses over on MLB Pipeline here.