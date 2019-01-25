The Rangers will retire Adrián Beltré’s number in 2019

Former MLB third baseman and longtime Rangers slugger Adrián Beltré will be honored during a mid-season number retirement ceremony in 2019, the Rangers announced during their annual Winter Warmup on Friday. He’ll be the last player to wear no. 29 for the team and will join the likes of renowned pitcher Nolan Ryan, skipper Johnny Oates, and catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, all of whom had their own jersey numbers retired within the last 23 years.
The 39-year-old infielder capped a marvelous major league career in 2018. He split 21 seasons in MLB among the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox, and Rangers, racking up a cumulative four All-Star nominations, five Gold Gloves, and four Silver Slugger awards during that span. With a lifetime .286/.339/.480 batting line, 477 home runs, 3,166 hits, and 84 fWAR under his belt, most of which were delivered during his eight years in Texas, he officially announced his retirement in a statement through the club last November.
While a specific date has not been announced for Beltré’s jersey retirement ceremony, it’s expected to take place sometime in June.
As many as six teams have been linked to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto over the last month or so, but his most ardent suitors appear to be the Dodgers and Marlins, per recent reports from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and Fancred’s Jon Heyman. Morosi adds that the Padres’ interest is conditioned on the opportunity to negotiate a contract extension with the All-Star backstop.
Realmuto, 27, finished off a five-year run with the Marlins in 2018. He earned his first All-Star designation after an explosive first half and batted .277/.340/.484 with a career-best 21 home runs, an .825 OPS, and 4.8 fWAR by season’s end. He’s set to remain under team control through 2020, a plus for any team who, like the Padres, isn’t exactly verging on playoff contention this year. Given Realmuto’s undeniable talent and the high level of interest he’s attracted around the league, Miami can expect some top-tier talent in exchange for the slugger, though it’s not yet clear what the Dodgers or Padres are willing to give up.
Should Realmuto strike a deal in San Diego, he’ll headline an impressive array of catching depth. Defensive wizard Austin Hedges is still the Padres’ projected 2019 starter behind the dish, even if he carried a .231 average and 14 homers to Realmuto’s .277 average and 21 homers in 2018, and has the skill and durability to stick behind the plate for the majority of the season, too. Behind Hedges, 23-year-old rookie Francisco Mejia is also primed to make a difference for the team after last year’s breakout in Triple-A.
For now, however, the Dodgers and Padres are still looking at some competition for the catcher’s services. According to the latest from Heyman, the Reds, Braves, and Astros are numbered among those who have expressed interest so far.