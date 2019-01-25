J.T. Realmuto
The Padres and Dodgers may have taken the lead on J.T. Realmuto trade talks

By Ashley VarelaJan 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
As many as six teams have been linked to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto over the last month or so, but his most ardent suitors appear to be the Dodgers and Marlins, per recent reports from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and Fancred’s Jon Heyman. Morosi adds that the Padres’ interest is conditioned on the opportunity to negotiate a contract extension with the All-Star backstop.

Realmuto, 27, finished off a five-year run with the Marlins in 2018. He earned his first All-Star designation after an explosive first half and batted .277/.340/.484 with a career-best 21 home runs, an .825 OPS, and 4.8 fWAR by season’s end. He’s set to remain under team control through 2020, a plus for any team who, like the Padres, isn’t exactly verging on playoff contention this year. Given Realmuto’s undeniable talent and the high level of interest he’s attracted around the league, Miami can expect some top-tier talent in exchange for the slugger, though it’s not yet clear what the Dodgers or Padres are willing to give up.

Should Realmuto strike a deal in San Diego, he’ll headline an impressive array of catching depth. Defensive wizard Austin Hedges is still the Padres’ projected 2019 starter behind the dish, even if he carried a .231 average and 14 homers to Realmuto’s .277 average and 21 homers in 2018, and has the skill and durability to stick behind the plate for the majority of the season, too. Behind Hedges, 23-year-old rookie Francisco Mejia is also primed to make a difference for the team after last year’s breakout in Triple-A.

For now, however, the Dodgers and Padres are still looking at some competition for the catcher’s services. According to the latest from Heyman, the Reds, Braves, and Astros are numbered among those who have expressed interest so far.

Mike Mussina will wear a blank cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2019, 3:16 PM EST
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that Mike Mussina’s cap will be blank on his Hall of Fame plaque. This puts to rest the little debate about whether he’d honor the Orioles or the Yankees when he’s inducted this summer.

The debate was pretty straight forward: he pitched for more years and was a better overall pitcher in Baltimore, but he had more glory and postseason appearances with the Yankees, finishing his career there with the only 20-win season of his career. There were reasonable arguments to be made in favor of either cap. And some unreasonable ones.

While it was once a rarity, an increasing number of inductees have gone with blank caps in recent years. This is due, no doubt, to the greater player mobility brought on by free agency and the fact that one club no longer necessarily defines a player or manager’s career. The visages of Greg Maddux, Tony La Russa and fellow 2019 inductee Roy Halladay will all live for eternity with blank caps due to them starring for multiple clubs. Before that Catfish Hunter and Yogi Berra chose blank caps as well.

While it was once solely the choice of the inductee, for the past couple of decades the Hall of Fame has had final say on the caps so as to prevent a situation in which a cap truly misrepresents history. This issue arose around the time Wade Boggs was inducted, as he reportedly had a deal with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to pick their cap on his plaque which, to say the least, would’ve been unrepresentative. In the case of Mussina, either the O’s or Yankees probably would’ve been OK’d, but he has chosen to avoid the question.