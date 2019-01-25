Report: The Padres are in the bidding for Manny Machado

Just last weekend there was a big story about the San Diego Padres’ finances. It was deployed, I argued, by team ownership as an excuse for why the team isn’t spending any real money on the free agent market.
Maybe that’s already outdated information, because the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are pursuing Manny Machado. The U-T’s reporter, Kevin Acee, reports that the Padres were not initially one of the “mystery teams” in on Machado, but they “became players in the pursuit of Machado a week ago when reports surfaced of a price that was far lower than expected.”
So, it would seem, to be a bit of bargain hunting. But that’s good, right? If other suitors are cheap or slow, jump and hope for the best, yes? If they make a credible offer, it’ll cause other teams interested in him to actually bid competitively and, bam, you have a properly-functioning market. Like we’re supposed to have.
Will Machado end up in San Diego? Probably not, I suspect, as free agents like him so often value winning immediately and the Padres, at least in 2019, don’t figure to compete for a playoff spot. Still, Machado is young, the Padres system is pretty stacked and it’s not hard to envision a scenario on which, with him in tow, the Padres are competitive for the bulk of any deal he’d sign there. So, just as it’s not crazy for the White Sox to be bidding on him, it’s makes a lot of sense for the Padres to be doing so.
Plus, he might look good in brown?
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that Mike Mussina’s cap will be blank on his Hall of Fame plaque. This puts to rest the little debate about whether he’d honor the Orioles or the Yankees when he’s inducted this summer.
The debate was pretty straight forward: he pitched for more years and was a better overall pitcher in Baltimore, but he had more glory and postseason appearances with the Yankees, finishing his career there with the only 20-win season of his career. There were reasonable arguments to be made in favor of either cap. And some unreasonable ones.
While it was once a rarity, an increasing number of inductees have gone with blank caps in recent years. This is due, no doubt, to the greater player mobility brought on by free agency and the fact that one club no longer necessarily defines a player or manager’s career. The visages of Greg Maddux, Tony La Russa and fellow 2019 inductee Roy Halladay will all live for eternity with blank caps due to them starring for multiple clubs. Before that Catfish Hunter and Yogi Berra chose blank caps as well.
While it was once solely the choice of the inductee, for the past couple of decades the Hall of Fame has had final say on the caps so as to prevent a situation in which a cap truly misrepresents history. This issue arose around the time Wade Boggs was inducted, as he reportedly had a deal with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to pick their cap on his plaque which, to say the least, would’ve been unrepresentative. In the case of Mussina, either the O’s or Yankees probably would’ve been OK’d, but he has chosen to avoid the question.