Report: Padres bidding for Manny Machado

Just last weekend there was a big story about the San Diego Padres’ finances. It was deployed, I argued, by team ownership as an excuse for why the team isn’t spending any real money on the free agent market.
Maybe that’s already outdated information, because the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres are pursuing Manny Machado. The U-T’s reporter, Kevin Acee, reports that the Padres were not initially one of the “mystery teams” in on Machado, but they “became players in the pursuit of Machado a week ago when reports surfaced of a price that was far lower than expected.”
So, it would seem, to be a bit of bargain hunting. But that’s good, right? If other suitors are cheap or slow, jump and hope for the best, yes? If they make a credible offer, it’ll cause other teams interested in him to actually bid competitively and, bam, you have a properly-functioning market. Like we’re supposed to have.
Will Machado end up in San Diego? Probably not, I suspect, as free agents like him so often value winning immediately and the Padres, at least in 2019, don’t figure to compete for a playoff spot. Still, Machado is young, the Padres system is pretty stacked and it’s not hard to envision a scenario on which, with him in tow, the Padres are competitive for the bulk of any deal he’d sign there. So, just as it’s not crazy for the White Sox to be bidding on him, it’s makes a lot of sense for the Padres to be doing so.
Plus, he might look good in brown?
On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.
Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.
Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.