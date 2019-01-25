Rangers will retire Adrián Beltré’s number in 2019

Former MLB third baseman and longtime Rangers slugger Adrián Beltré will be honored during a mid-season number retirement ceremony in 2019, the Rangers announced during their annual Winter Warmup on Friday. He’ll be the last player to wear no. 29 for the team and will join the likes of renowned pitcher Nolan Ryan, skipper Johnny Oates, and catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez, all of whom had their own jersey numbers retired within the last 23 years.
The 39-year-old infielder capped a marvelous major league career in 2018. He split 21 seasons in MLB among the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox, and Rangers, racking up a cumulative four All-Star nominations, five Gold Gloves, and four Silver Slugger awards during that span. With a lifetime .286/.339/.480 batting line, 477 home runs, 3,166 hits, and 84 fWAR under his belt, most of which were delivered during his eight years in Texas, he officially announced his retirement in a statement through the club last November.
While a specific date has not been announced for Beltré’s jersey retirement ceremony, it’s expected to take place sometime in June.
On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.
Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.
Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.