J.T. Realmuto
Getty Images

Padres, Dodgers may have taken the lead on J.T. Realmuto trade talks

By Ashley VarelaJan 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
8 Comments

As many as six teams have been linked to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto over the last month or so, but his most ardent suitors appear to be the Dodgers and Marlins, per recent reports from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and Fancred’s Jon Heyman. Morosi adds that the Padres’ interest is conditioned on the opportunity to negotiate a contract extension with the All-Star backstop.

Realmuto, 27, finished off a five-year run with the Marlins in 2018. He earned his first All-Star designation after an explosive first half and batted .277/.340/.484 with a career-best 21 home runs, an .825 OPS, and 4.8 fWAR by season’s end. He’s set to remain under team control through 2020, a plus for any team who, like the Padres, isn’t exactly verging on playoff contention this year. Given Realmuto’s undeniable talent and the high level of interest he’s attracted around the league, Miami can expect some top-tier talent in exchange for the slugger, though it’s not yet clear what the Dodgers or Padres are willing to give up.

Should Realmuto strike a deal in San Diego, he’ll headline an impressive array of catching depth. Defensive wizard Austin Hedges is still the Padres’ projected 2019 starter behind the dish, even if he carried a .231 average and 14 homers to Realmuto’s .277 average and 21 homers in 2018, and has the skill and durability to stick behind the plate for the majority of the season, too. Behind Hedges, 23-year-old rookie Francisco Mejia is also primed to make a difference for the team after last year’s breakout in Triple-A.

For now, however, the Dodgers and Padres are still looking at some competition for the catcher’s services. According to the latest from Heyman, the Reds, Braves, and Astros are numbered among those who have expressed interest so far.

Report: Padres angling for a face-to-face meeting with Manny Machado

Manny Machado
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJan 26, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
2 Comments

On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.

Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.

Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.