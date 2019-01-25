J.T. Realmuto
Padres, Dodgers may have taken lead on J.T. Realmuto talks

By Ashley VarelaJan 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
As many as six teams have been linked to Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto over the last month or so, but his most ardent suitors appear to be the Dodgers and Marlins, per recent reports from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and Fancred’s Jon Heyman. Morosi adds that the Padres’ interest is conditioned on the opportunity to negotiate a contract extension with the All-Star backstop.

Realmuto, 27, finished off a five-year run with the Marlins in 2018. He earned his first All-Star designation after an explosive first half and batted .277/.340/.484 with a career-best 21 home runs, an .825 OPS, and 4.8 fWAR by season’s end. He’s set to remain under team control through 2020, a plus for any team who, like the Padres, isn’t exactly verging on playoff contention this year. Given Realmuto’s undeniable talent and the high level of interest he’s attracted around the league, Miami can expect some top-tier talent in exchange for the slugger, though it’s not yet clear what the Dodgers or Padres are willing to give up.

Should Realmuto strike a deal in San Diego, he’ll headline an impressive array of catching depth. Defensive wizard Austin Hedges is still the Padres’ projected 2019 starter behind the dish, even if he carried a .231 average and 14 homers to Realmuto’s .277 average and 21 homers in 2018, and has the skill and durability to stick behind the plate for the majority of the season, too. Behind Hedges, 23-year-old rookie Francisco Mejia is also primed to make a difference for the team after last year’s breakout in Triple-A.

For now, however, the Dodgers and Padres are still looking at some competition for the catcher’s services. According to the latest from Heyman, the Reds, Braves, and Astros are numbered among those who have expressed interest so far.

MLB.com releases top 100 prospect list for 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
By Ashley VarelaJan 26, 2019, 9:19 PM EST
MLB Pipeline revealed their top 2019 100 prospect list on Saturday night. Unsurprisingly, Toronto third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. once again topped the list as the no. 1 talent in the league, closely followed by Fernando Tatis Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Victor Robles, and Royce Lewis to round out the top five.

Last season, the Braves led all MLB organizations with eight top 100 players, but this year, the Padres pulled ahead with a league-leading 10 names on the top prospect list: Tatis (#2), Mackenzie Gore (#15), Luis Urias (#23), Francisco Mejía (#26), Chris Paddack (#34), Luis Patino (#48), Adrian Morejon (#49), Michel Baez (#72), Logan Allen (#74), and Ryan Weathers (#93). Every other team garnered at least one selection this time around, though the Brewers, Red Sox, Marlins, and Royals skated by with just one top prospect apiece.

These are MLB.com’s top ten prospects for 2019:

  1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
  2. SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
  3. OF Eloy Jimenez (CWS)
  4. OF Víctor Robles (WSH)
  5. SS Royce Lewis (MIN)
  6. 2B/3B Nick Senzel (CIN)
  7. RHP Forrest Whitley (HOU)
  8. OF Kyle Tucker (HOU)
  9. OF Alex Kirilloff (MIN)
  10. SS Brendan Rodgers (COL)

Guerrero, Tatis, Jimenez, Robles, Senzel, and Whitley are all top 10 holdovers from 2018’s preseason list, and many of the others have held their rankings since the list was updated last summer. Guerrero jumped from the no. 3 spot to the top of the list following Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña’s MLB promotions and stunning rookie performances, Tatis was bumped from no. 8 to no. 2 after another strong year in Double-A, Senzel and Whitley climbed two rungs each, and Jimenez and Robles were promoted one spot higher on the top 10 list.

You can find the full rankings and players analyses over on MLB Pipeline here.