Oliver Perez re-signs with Indians

It was ten years ago when Scott Boras infamously compared his client, Oliver Perez, to Sandy Koufax. Perez has never been Koufax, obviously, but a decade later he’s still pitching and he’s about to embark on his 17th big league season.
That 17th season will be played for the Cleveland Indians, who just re-signed him for 2019 with a vesting option for 2020, so it could be 18. He’ll make $2.5 million this coming season. He’ll get $2.75 million if his option vests for 2020.
As noted, Perez’s career lacks the quality of Koufax’s career — which lasted only 12 seasons, by the way — but he hasn’t been all quantity either. Indeed, Perez was excellent for the Indians last season, posting a 1.39 ERA and 43/7 K/BB ratio across 32.1 relief innings. That was an outlier season for him — he hasn’t been that effective on a consistent basis — but he’s a lefty whose job it is to get lefties out and he does it pretty well. At least when deployed carefully, as Terry Francona did in 2018.
We all laughed at Boras back in the winter of 2008-09 for his silly Koufax comp, but I bet none of us would’ve guessed that Perez would still be chugging along like he is.
On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.
Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.
Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.