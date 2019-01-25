Getty Images

Mike Mussina will wear blank cap on Hall of Fame plaque

By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2019, 3:16 PM EST
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports that Mike Mussina’s cap will be blank on his Hall of Fame plaque. This puts to rest the little debate about whether he’d honor the Orioles or the Yankees when he’s inducted this summer.

The debate was pretty straight forward: he pitched for more years and was a better overall pitcher in Baltimore, but he had more glory and postseason appearances with the Yankees, finishing his career there with the only 20-win season of his career. There were reasonable arguments to be made in favor of either cap. And some unreasonable ones.

While it was once a rarity, an increasing number of inductees have gone with blank caps in recent years. This is due, no doubt, to the greater player mobility brought on by free agency and the fact that one club no longer necessarily defines a player or manager’s career. The visages of Greg Maddux, Tony La Russa and fellow 2019 inductee Roy Halladay will all live for eternity with blank caps due to them starring for multiple clubs. Before that Catfish Hunter and Yogi Berra chose blank caps as well.

While it was once solely the choice of the inductee, for the past couple of decades the Hall of Fame has had final say on the caps so as to prevent a situation in which a cap truly misrepresents history. This issue arose around the time Wade Boggs was inducted, as he reportedly had a deal with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to pick their cap on his plaque which, to say the least, would’ve been unrepresentative. In the case of Mussina, either the O’s or Yankees probably would’ve been OK’d, but he has chosen to avoid the question.

Report: Padres angling for a face-to-face meeting with Manny Machado

By Ashley VarelaJan 26, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
On Friday, reports surfaced that the Padres were the latest players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. While that hasn’t changed, Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the club is interested in sitting down with Machado –possibly in Miami — before making any further progress in potential contract negotiations.

Of course, that’s not necessarily an indication that talks are getting serious between the two or that any kind of offer is on the table. Machado also held meetings with the Phillies, White Sox, and Yankees earlier this offseason, and while none of the aforementioned teams are officially out of the running, none of them appear much closer to inking the All-Star infielder to a major-league deal, either. It’s also not clear whether or not Machado’s two “mystery” suitors are still in the mix at this point — that is, assuming they ever existed at all.

Machado isn’t the only big name on the Padres’ radar this winter. Per Fancred’s Jon Heyman, they’ve also asked around about free agents Bryce Harper, Marwin González, and Mike Moustakas and may be discussing a trade with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto as well. Concerning the latter, the Marlins have reportedly asked for San Diego catcher Francisco Mejía as part of their return, though it’s unclear whether or not the Padres are open to the swap. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro adds that Miami will not grant a window for extension negotiations with Realmuto as they look to strike a deal with the Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Astros, Reds, Rays, or any other team currently invested in trade talks.