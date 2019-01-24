Report: Nicholas Castellanos wants to be traded before spring training

David Meter, the agent of Tigers outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, says his client prefers to be traded before the start of spring training, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports. Meter said, “He wants to win and understands the direction of the franchise right now is to procure prospects. That being said, he would rather start with his new club going into spring training.”
Castellanos, 26, is entering his final season before free agency and has very obviously been made available for trade by the rebuilding Tigers. Last season, he hit a highly productive .298/.354/.500 with 23 home runs, 89 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 678 plate appearances. A former third baseman, he spent all of his defensive innings in the outfield, so he would could play corner outfield, third base, or DH for a new team.
The Tigers have reportedly drawn interest in Castellanos from the Braves and Dodgers, but both clubs recently signed outfielders in Nick Markakis and A.J. Pollock, respectively. The Mets also had interest earlier this offseason but their outfield may be full as a result of signing Jed Lowrie, as infield prospect Jeff McNeil will now get more playing time in the outfield. It is not clear which teams would now be interested in Castellanos, but free agent Bryce Harper may need to sign a contract first to clear the smoke.
We’ve documented pitcher Oliver Drake’s travels at times here, but for the uninitiated, here’s a recap of the 32-year-old’s travels over the last year:
- May 1: Brewers designate Drake for assignment
- May 5: Indians acquire Drake from Brewers for cash considerations
- May 26: Indians designate Drake for assignment
- May 31: Angels claim Drake off waivers from Indians
- June 16: Angels designate Drake for assignment (passes through waivers)
- June 19: Angels outright Drake to Triple-A Salt Lake
- July 6: Angels purchase Drake’s contract from Triple-A Salt Lake
- July 23: Angels designate Drake for assignment
- July 26: Blue Jays claim Drake off waivers from Angels
- July 30: Blue Jays designate Drake for assignment
- August 3: Twins claim Drake off waivers from Angels
- November 1: Rays claim Drake off waivers from Twins
- November 20: Rays designate Drake for assignment
- November 26: Blue Jays claim Drake off waivers from Rays
- December 30: Blue Jays designate Drake for assignment
- January 4: Rays acquire Drake from Blue Jays for cash considerations
- January 18: Rays designate Drake for assignment (passes through waivers)
Miraculously, the Drake news we have today — January 24 — concerns him staying with his current team. He passed through waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Durham, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
For those keeping score at home, since the beginning of May last year (a time span of about nine months), Drake has been designated for assignment eight times, claimed off waivers five times, and acquired for cash considerations twice. Drake threw pitches in the majors for five teams last season, logging 20 1/3 innings with the Twins, 12 2/3 with the Brewers, 8 2/3 with the Angels, 4 1/3 with the Indians, and 1 2/3 with the Blue Jays. In aggregate, Drake had a 5.29 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 17 walks across 47 2/3 innings of relief.
Because Drake isn’t switching teams this time, he’s singing:
GM’s used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when they need my arm