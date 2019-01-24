Getty Images

Report: MLB proposes putting the disabled list back at 15 games

By Craig CalcaterraJan 24, 2019, 11:41 AM EST
2 Comments

One of the changes brought forth by the 2016 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the reduction of the minimum disabled list stay from 15 days to ten days. At the time this seemed like a win-win. If they only faced being out ten days rather than 15, players would be under less pressure to play through an injury. Likewise, teams would be less likely to play shorthanded while injuries were assessed.

Then a funny thing happened: teams began to use the DL as a means of cycling pitchers on and off the roster, allowing them to bring in fresh arms with greater frequency. The result: a significant increase in the amount of players used, particularly relief pitchers. Bullpenning strategies that have developed over the past couple of years have been greatly aided by a shorter DL stay. Such strategies, in turn, have contributed to a reduction in offense.

Which leads to today’s report from Ronald Blum of the Associated Press:

Major League Baseball has proposed going back to a 15-day disabled list and increasing the time optioned players usually must spend in the minor leagues, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press, moves aimed at reducing the use of relief pitchers and reviving offense.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the plans were not publicly announced.

It’s a balance, I suppose. Will such a thing encourage teams trying to get guys to play through injuries more than it’ll help revive offense and suppress pitching dominance? I dunno. I don’t suspect anyone can say they know for sure. I do know that some of the injuries for which guys have been DL’d in recent years have seemed . . . less than ominous sounding. A lot of “finger contusions” just after a couple of extra inning games and a stretch of ten games without a day off.

Sorry, I realize we have a reputation for having sharp opinions on this sort of thing, but I’m having a hard time developing one here. If I had to choose I’d say it’s worth going back to the 15-day if, for no other reason, than to stop front offices from taking advantage of something designed to deal with injuries to gain a competitive advantage.

Here’s a novel argument about Mike Mussina’s Hall of Fame cap

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJan 24, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
12 Comments

We’ve been beating the “what cap should so-and-so wear on their Hall of Fame plaque” thing into the ground, but since nothing else is going on right now let’s keep beating.

I just read the weirdest column. It’s from Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. The topic: which cap should Mike Mussina wear? Orioles or Yankees? The argument would seem pretty straight forward: more years and better overall performance in Baltimore, but more glory and postseason appearances with the Yankees. I think it’s fair to say that reasonable people can disagree on which cap makes more sense for him.

Davidoff’s column is weird, though, in that it takes a different tack than “which cap is more appropriate?” It argues, not super convincingly, that he should pick the Yankees because . . . they don’t take their history as seriously as the Orioles do. That, while Mussina rates with the history-is-cheap legacy of the Yankees, he does not measure up to the towering figures in Orioles history and is not necessarily worth the serious reverence O’s fans give their heroes.

Seriously:

Walk a lap around the game’s best ballpark, and you’ll see statues of six revered Orioles: Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, Cal Ripken Jr., Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson and Earl Weaver. If you can gain access to the press box, you’ll see a wonderful photo of that beloved sextet together, wearing Orioles caps, at a Hall induction ceremony in Cooperstown. They are the only people with Orioles caps in the Hall.

Would Mussina belong in a theoretical group photo (Weaver died in 2013) to make it a Magnificent Seven? Does his time in Charm City merit a statue? . . . An Orioles cap, though, just wouldn’t feel right for a player who registered his greatest memories elsewhere and a franchise that takes its history so seriously.

I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.

Is there a team which “takes its history more seriously” than the New York Yankees? Are they not the team about which people, including and especially New York tabloid columnists, debate who is and who is not a “true” member? Indeed, I can think of no other team whose fans and press corps are more protective of its history and who spend more time gatekeeping the matter of who is and who is not actually entitled to being remembered as a franchise great than the Yankees. Books have been written about this stuff.

I suppose Davidoff’s central observation, in isolation makes sense: the Orioles don’t have a lot of Hall of Famers, but all of them are people we consider “inner circle” types who are almost exclusively identified with the Orioles. At the same time, the standards for making Monument Park and getting one’s number retired in New York have become a bit more easy in recent years than they used to be. Still, it’s probably still worth noting that (a) one of the one the guys he mentions — Eddie Murray — played more than a third of his games for other teams; and (b) it’s not like the Yankees acknowledge that their historical standards have declined. Rather, they simply seem to be claiming that lesser figures such as Paul O’Neill or whoever are all-time greats by virtue of their time in pinstripes.

To be clear: I don’t have a strong opinion on which cap Mussina wears. I can see arguments for both. But it strikes me that his choice in the matter should be a bit more basic and straight forward than “do I measure up to the towering history of the Baltimore Orioles, or am I better suited for the history-is-cheap Yankees?”