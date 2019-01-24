Oliver Drake isn’t switching teams for once

We’ve documented pitcher Oliver Drake’s travels at times here, but for the uninitiated, here’s a recap of the 32-year-old’s travels over the last year:

May 1 : Brewers designate Drake for assignment

May 5 : Indians acquire Drake from Brewers for cash considerations

May 26 : Indians designate Drake for assignment

May 31 : Angels claim Drake off waivers from Indians

June 16 : Angels designate Drake for assignment (passes through waivers)

June 19 : Angels outright Drake to Triple-A Salt Lake

July 6 : Angels purchase Drake's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake

July 23 : Angels designate Drake for assignment

July 26 : Blue Jays claim Drake off waivers from Angels

July 30 : Blue Jays designate Drake for assignment

August 3 : Twins claim Drake off waivers from Angels

November 1 : Rays claim Drake off waivers from Twins

November 20 : Rays designate Drake for assignment

November 26 : Blue Jays claim Drake off waivers from Rays

December 30 : Blue Jays designate Drake for assignment

January 4 : Rays acquire Drake from Blue Jays for cash considerations

January 18: Rays designate Drake for assignment (passes through waivers)

Miraculously, the Drake news we have today — January 24 — concerns him staying with his current team. He passed through waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Durham, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

For those keeping score at home, since the beginning of May last year (a time span of about nine months), Drake has been designated for assignment eight times, claimed off waivers five times, and acquired for cash considerations twice. Drake threw pitches in the majors for five teams last season, logging 20 1/3 innings with the Twins, 12 2/3 with the Brewers, 8 2/3 with the Angels, 4 1/3 with the Indians, and 1 2/3 with the Blue Jays. In aggregate, Drake had a 5.29 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 17 walks across 47 2/3 innings of relief.

Because Drake isn’t switching teams this time, he’s singing:

GM’s used to call me on my cell phone

Late night when they need my arm

