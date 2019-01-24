Getty Images

Dodgers sign A.J. Pollock

By Craig CalcaterraJan 24, 2019, 12:44 PM EST
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock.

The deal: $55 million over four years, but with an opt-out after year three if he reaches a set number of plate appearances. There is also, if he does not opt-out, a fifth year player option for $10 million, with a $5 million buyout. It’s a rather complicated structure, but as Jeff Passan notes, it seems aimed at keeping the Dodgers under the luxury tax, as it counts, for luxury tax calculation purposes, as a $12 million a year deal.

We might ask why perhaps the richest team in baseball has worked so hard to stay under the luxury tax, but I suppose that’s a topic for another day.

Pollock, 31, has played his entire career with the Diamondbacks. He missed nearly seven weeks last season after fracturing his left thumb on a dive gone wrong and finished the season with a line of .257/.316/.484 with a career-best 21 home runs and 13 steals in 460 plate appearances. His production fell off pretty sharply following his return. Whether that was due to rust or something else remains to be seen. For his entire career he has hit .281/.338/.484 while playing excellent defense. He has had some durability issues to be sure, but when he has been healthy, he has produced.

The Dodgers, fresh off of trading away Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, have room in the outfield, that’s for sure. At the moment the depth chart has Joc Pederson in left, Cody Bellinger in center and Enrique Hernandez in right. Pederson, though, is more of platoon guy and there have been some rumors that the Dodgers might consider trading him. Pollock, for his part, has played center field in 573 of his 594 games in the outfield.

It’s an interesting addition for the Dodgers. One that would seem to take them out of the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, even if they were never strongly in it. One that, also, puts some pressure on clubs looking for outfield help who had considered Pollock and option.

Great Moments in Cheap Owners: Tigers and Mets Edition

By Craig CalcaterraJan 24, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
We’ve talked all winter about how big league teams seem completely unwilling to spend money. About how it’s weird that they’re not spending money given that they are enjoying all-time record revenues. About how something must be wrong with the financial incentive structure in baseball if they can realize those record revenues despite not trying very hard to improve their on-the-field product.

We could try to explain it forever I suppose, but let’s take a break from that to look at two statements from MLB front offices today that simply illustrate what’s going on.

First up, the Tigers, who despite filling their ballpark pretty consistently for the past decade and a half, despite getting outstanding TV ratings and despite being owned by an obscenely wealthy family, has decided to take the full-blown tear-it-down and tank route with their rebuild. In charge of that rebuild is general manager Al Avila.

Hey, Al, how long might this rebuild take?

“We will be like the current White Sox by 2021 if everything goes right” is about as uninspiring a pitch the Tigers could possibly make. I sure hope the folks in the season ticket sales department don’t work on commission, because it’s gonna be bleak for a couple of years. But hey, Chris Ilitch worked hard to inherit this team from his dad and if he needs a low payroll to keep profits up, who are we to say that’s wrong?

Meanwhile, in Queens, someone asked Jeff Wilpon why the Mets aren’t bidding on Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. I mean, we know why the Mets aren’t bidding on Bryce Harper — the Mets’ owners, despite being in the largest market in the game, choose to treat their team as if it’s playing in Hooterville, USA — but here’s what Wilpon had to say about that:

Thing is, of course, that the Mets would not be paying two players $30 million even if they signed Harper or Machado because Cespedes’ salary — $29 million — is being underwritten by insurance because he just underwent major surgery. So major, in fact, that it’s a good bet that the Mets will not be paying much if anything of his salary themselves for some time.

The fact of the matter is that the Tigers, if they so chose, could put a more competitive team on the field than they plan to for the next two or three seasons. They have the money and could reward fans with a better on-field product, but they choose not to and nothing is making them. The fact of the matter is that the Mets too, despite their claims, could very well afford a superstar like Bryce Harper and such a move could actually be the difference between making the playoffs in 2019 or not but, again, they simply choose not to.

These teams, and others, are playing games with their fans. They’re coming up with silly excuses for failing to improve themselves and they’re not even trying to give plausible excuses for it anymore. And the crazy thing about it is that, if fans revolt and simply don’t show up to the ballpark in retaliation . . . it won’t matter that much for a while, for reasons we’ve recently discussed.

This is modern baseball.