Yankees sign Danny Farquhar to a minor league deal

The New York Yankees have signed righty Danny Farquhar to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

We don’t write about most minor league deals, but this one is obviously a bit special. Farquhar, as you may recall, suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm last April, causing him to collapse while in the White Sox’ dugout during a game. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. It could’ve killed him, obviously, and it did sideline him for the rest of the season.

He’s recovered well, though, and will try to return to the majors with the Yankees. It’ll be a major challenge — more so due to how stacked the Yankees’ bullpen is than due to the layoff — but simply having Farquhar back on the mound, in Tampa this spring and/or in Scranton this summer, will be nice to see.

