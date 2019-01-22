Getty Images

The 2019 Hall of Fame Class will be announced this evening

By Craig CalcaterraJan 22, 2019, 6:06 AM EST
This year’s Hall of Fame ballot was released just over two months ago. This evening at 6:15 PM Eastern, all of the arguing stops. Well, actually, it doesn’t stop, because it never stops. Not really. It just transforms into something more pointless, because as of then, the 2019 Hall of Fame class will be officially announced live on MLB Network.

The entire ballot can be found here. Two weeks ago I went through it, candidate-by-candidate, in order to determine who I would vote for if, in fact, I had a vote. For what it’s worth, I ended up with Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mike Mussina, Curt Schilling, Edgar Martinez, Larry Walker, Manny Ramirez. and Scott Rolen.

No, not all of those guys will be elected. I strongly suspect we’ll get three, with an outside chance at a fourth. Based on the best Hall of Fame voting tracker out there, Mariano Rivera is a lock. So too, it seems, is Roy Halladay. Edgar Martinez — on the ballot for is tenth and final time — likewise seems to have the support to finally make it. He was 20 votes short last year and, so far, he has picked up more than 20 new votes among voters who have revealed their ballots. Assuming that previous Martinez voters who have not released their ballots do not backtrack — a safe assumption — Edgar should, at long last, finally make it into Cooperstown.

The last guy who, at present, is trending above the required 75% is Mike Mussina who, at present, is included on 81% of public ballots. There is a tendency for the non-public voters to be stingier with their support, however, so there’s a pretty decent chance that Mussina will fall just under the threshold and will find himself back on the ballot next year. A jump from last year’s 63.5% support to something in the 70s, however, would bode very well for his 2020 chances. If he somehow makes it this year’s class will rival last year’s four-person BBWAA-elected class as one of the better ones in living memory.

Who will join Harold Baines and Lee Smith on the stage in Cooperstown in July? We find out this evening, just after 6 PM.

Cardinals will try to sign Paul Goldschmidt to a long-term deal

By Craig CalcaterraJan 22, 2019, 10:17 AM EST
Paul Goldschmidt has yet to take the field as a St. Louis Cardinal, but the Cardinals are already thinking about locking him up to a long-term deal. That’s the word from team owner Bill DeWitt Jr., anyway. From MLB.com:

“Whenever a good player comes to the Cardinals, if they have a year left on their contract, we always think down the road. We’d love to have him here longer than one year, and we’ll just see how that plays out.”

It’s Goldschmidt’s walk year, but given that he’ll be 32 when he hits free agency next fall, and given that the free agent market has been crazy-hostile to even the best players over the past two seasons, he’s likely to listen closely to the Cardinals should they make him a reasonable offer.

Goldschmidt hit .290/.389/.533 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI in 690 plate appearances while playing above-average defense in 2018 and, for his career, he’s a .297/.398/.532 hitter with 209 homers in eight seasons. He’ll make $14.5 million this year, playing out the option on the bargain deal (five years, $32 million plus the option) he signed with the Diamondbacks which bought out his arbitration and first potential year of free agency back in 2013.

Whether it’s via an extension or via free agency next fall, this is likely Goldschmidt’s first and last chance at a seriously big payday.