Braves sign Nick Markakis to one-year deal with option for 2020

By Craig CalcaterraJan 22, 2019, 3:32 PM EST
The Atlanta Braves have signed free agent outfielder Nick Markakis to a one-year deal with an option for 2020. He’ll make $4 million in 2019 and would make $6 million in 2020 if the option is picked up. There is a $2 million buyout, guaranteeing him $6 million.

Either way, that brings Markakis back to where he’s been for the past four seasons.

This past season was an All-Star campaign in which Markakis hit .297/.366/.440 (117 OPS+) with 14 homers and 93 driven in. He was, without question, a big part of the Braves’ unexpected NL East championship, though it’s worth noting that much of that impressive line came from a hot start and a good first half. After the All-Star break he hit just .258/.332/.369 (94 OPS+), which was closer to what he had done the previous couple of seasons. The upshot: it was a nice year for the now-35-year-old, but it was probably a bit of a late career fluke.

Not that he does not have value. Markakis played in all 162 games for the Braves last year and has long been seen as a leader in the clubhouse. With other, possibly better outfield options like Andrew McCutchen and Michael Brantley going elsewhere, and with reported flirtations with guys like Marwin Gonzalez apparently going nowhere, Markakis was an understandable fallback option for the Braves.

Is not signing free agents a matter of simple ‘common sense?’

By Craig CalcaterraJan 22, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
The free agent market is ice cold. Big name free agents aren’t coming off the board and the players who are signing are doing so for very low money, often to re-up with the teams they played for last year. Is something fishy going on, or is it just a case of savvy front offices imposing some sanity on a once-over-heated market independently from one another?

Sports Illustrated offers some insight:

Owners claim they are only exercising common sense . . . [an MLB official] pointed out, among other things, that close to $50 million is being paid out to players no longer performing, that players on long-term contracts spend more time on the disabled list, and that performance progressively falls off in each year of a multiyear pact. “I just told [clubs] what I’ve been telling them all along, that they were crazy and running themselves into bankruptcy,” says [the MLB official]. It also has not gone unnoticed that the more successful clubs in recent years have not resorted to signing free agents.

Is that compelling to you? Believable? Maybe yes, maybe no.

Before you answer, let me note that all of that material from above comes from the December 9, 1985 issue of Sports Illustrated, in which the free agent being unable to find a lucrative deal was Kirk Gibson and the MLB official whose name I bracketed over was then-chairman of MLB’s Player Relations Committee Lee MacPhail, who died several years ago. As we all know, the excuses offered at the time were bogus and there was, in fact, an active collusion conspiracy going on, orchestrated from MLB’s head office itself.

I’m not saying that collusion is happening now, mind you. I have no evidence of that and I would not lodge such a serious accusation without evidence. I am merely offering a history lesson. I am reminding you that the sorts of statements we’ve been hearing of late about how owners are only exercising common sense and how rationality, not a conspiracy, dictates not signing free agents are nothing new. They can be offered in a genuine fashion and may be now, but they were the disingenuous answers that were given back in a time when collusion was afoot.

Which is to say that, if your favorite team is not actively trying to make itself better, don’t just settle for the pat and broad “we’re just exercising common sense” answer or references to bad contracts handed out in the past or the time aging players stay on the disabled list. Based on that “the more successful clubs in recent years have not resorted to signing free agents” comment, don’t even buy in to the “hey, look what the Cubs and Astros did with their rebuilds” line.

Sure, it may be true, but Major League Baseball clubs have not earned the benefit of the doubt on such matters. They offered all of that stuff in disingenuous fashion in the past, and while it may be genuine now, we are under no obligation to believe clubs when they say so.