Cubs have considered trading Ben Zobrist

The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that the Cubs have considered trading super-utilityman Ben Zobrist in order to free up payroll space, which would allow the club to address other areas of the roster.
Zobrist, 37, is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $12 million in 2019. According to Cot’s Contracts, the Cubs project to have an Opening Day payroll of about $204.5 million, just a hair below the luxury tax threshold of $206 million. The Cubs have notably been absent from the free agent marketplace, particularly involving Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, due to luxury tax concerns.
Last season, Zobrist hit .305/.378/.440 with nine home runs, 58 RBI, and 67 runs scored in 520 plate appearances. He played all over the field, logging 100-plus innings in both outfield corners and second base while also spending a handful of games at first base. With Addison Russell serving a 40-game suspension to open the 2019 season, Javier Báez will handle shortstop and Zobrist figures to be the starting second baseman.
The Hot Stove isn’t exactly sizzling this weekend, but Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports that free agent second baseman Josh Harrison has been drawing a fair amount of interest around the league of late. According to the latest rumors, the Dodgers, Rangers, Giants, Phillies, Angels, and Rays are all currently connected to Harrison, though any prospective deal seems far from completion.
Harrison, 31, had something of a down year in 2018. He batted .250/.293/.363 with eight home runs, three stolen bases, and 0.3 fWAR across 374 plate appearances — in most respects, the worst single-season output the Pirates had seen from him since 2014. Part of his decline stemmed from multiple injuries, as he missed nearly seven weeks of the club’s 2018 campaign with a left hand fracture, shoulder blade discomfort, and a lingering hamstring strain.
Those don’t figure to be pressing concerns in 2019, however, and there’s no doubt that the veteran infielder was a solid presence in the Pirates’ lineup when healthy. He’s only one season removed from his last All-Star run in 2017, and beyond that, offers enough positional flexibility to help offset whatever lingering concerns teams might have about his ability to produce at the plate. It’s not apparent if any of the aforementioned clubs have taken the lead on negotiations yet, but all six could certainly benefit from the added infield depth — even if they don’t have a starting role to offer him.