Yankees sign reliever Adam Ottavino to three-year, $27 million deal

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the New York Yankees have signed free agent reliever Adam Ottavino. Robert Murray of The Athletic says the deal will be in the neighborhood of three years and $27 million. More precise details to come.
Ottavino, 33, is coming off of the strongest season in his career, saving six games and posting an ERA of 2.43 ERA while striking out 13 batters per nine innings across 77.2 innings of work in 75 games. He did that with half of his games coming in Coors Field, where he was dominant.
He will join Aroldis Chapman, Zach Britton, Dellin Betances and Chad Green in another amazingly strong Yankees bullpen.
The Mets announced that a handful of minor leaguers have been invited to big league spring training camp. Among them is former football star and current outfielder Tim Tebow.
Tebow, 31, spent last season with Double-A Binghamton. His season ended in July due to a broken hamate bone. Overall, he hit .273/.336/.399 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 298 plate appearances. While the numbers aren’t anything earth-shattering, they are certainly better than what many skeptics thought he could put up in the minors, especially at Double-A.
Tebow will likely begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse. If he performs well, he could get a call up to the big leagues in the event of an injury, or in September when rosters expand.