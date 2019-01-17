Pitcher and catcher report days, full squad workout days announced for all 30 teams

The first Spring Training workout dates, both for pitchers and catchers and for full squads, has been released for all 30 of the Major League clubs. I find that rather weird given that there are scores and scores of players who don’t have jobs yet, but I guess a schedule is a schedule.
The earliest pitcher and catcher date is February 11, for the Oakland Athletics. They play the Mariners in an early series in Japan, which technically is part of the regular season but which takes place while spring training is still happening, so the early date makes sense. The Mariners are the next day. Everyone else begins on either the 13th or the 14th. Everyone except the Braves, that is, who don’t get going until the 16th for some reason. Fashionably late, I suppose.
Full workout dates fall into that same pattern. February 16 for the A’s and M’s, the 18th or 19th for everyone else and the 21st for the Braves.
As you can see, the dates are brought to you by Camping World. Which, because this is “camp” makes a lot more sense than them sponsoring the playoffs, but what do I know?
Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees are “working hard” to trade Sonny Gray.
This is not exactly news inasmuch as they’ve been said to want to move Gray all offseason, but now that they have signed Adam Ottavino, the desire to get rid of Gray is even greater in that doing so will save them some dough. Ottavino is going to make around $9 million next season. Gray is due $7.5 million in 2019.
The Yankees have certainly handled Gray oddly this winter, saying loud and clear that they want him gone, then saying, once CC Sabathia required a heart procedure, that they’d consider keeping him if Sabathia’s recovery were somehow delayed. Not exactly leverage-creating behavior, nor is it any kind of a vote of confidence in Gray in the off chance that they end up going to camp with him in tow. “We didn’t want you, Sonny, but eh, stuff happens, ya know?”
At any rate, a change of scenery would probably be best for Gray. He posted a disappointing 4.90 ERA in 23 starts and seven relief appearances last year, but he’s not that far removed from being an effective starter and, at 29, he still stands a decent chance of bouncing back to respectability.