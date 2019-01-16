Shawn Tolleson retires from baseball

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that reliever Shawn Tolleson is retiring from baseball. The right-hander experienced a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery last week.
Tolleson, who turns 31 years old on Saturday, last pitched in the majors in 2016. He had two very good years out of the bullpen for the Rangers in 2014-15, posting an aggregate 2.88 ERA with 145 strikeouts and 45 walks across 144 innings.
Tolleson signed a one-year deal with the Rays in January 2017 before undergoing Tommy John surgery several months later. The Rangers inked him to a minor league contract in December 2017, but he wasn’t able to work his way back.
Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for two performance enhancing drugs, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators S-22 (Ostarine) and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), The Athletic’s Emily Waldon reports.
Per Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, GM Dayton Moore released a statement:
Unfortunately when something like this occurs I immediately think about how much work and dedication our medical staff does communicating to the players about the importance of being careful about what they put in their bodies. I’m appreciative that professional baseball players are tested more frequently than any professional athlete and we should all be thankful that testing is working. Eric is a tremendous young man and he unknowingly made a mistake and he will have to accept his suspension, work hard and be ready to go after the suspension is served. We remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization.
Skoglund, 26, pitched 70 innings across 13 starts and one relief appearance for the Royals last season. He posted a 5.14 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 19 walks.