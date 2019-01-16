Red Sox to visit White House on February 15

The Boston Globe reports that the World Series champion Boston Red Sox will visit the White House on February 15. Team president Sam Kennedy said that he expects “a healthy representation of ownership, executives, coaches and players” to attend the ceremony, but said it is not mandatory.

Which might lead one to ask whether manager Alex Cora, who has been highly critical of President Trump, plans to attend. The answer, which he first gave back in December: yep. His intention, he said, is “to represent 4 million people from back home the right way when we go there,” meaning Puerto Rico.

Obviously trips to the White House to meet the president are a longstanding tradition for championship teams. Trump’s rhetoric, policy positions and overall style, however, have made such visits anything but routine over the past two years. The Golden State Warriors chose not to attend, after which Trump claimed to have disinvited them. So few members of the Philadelphia Eagles planned to attend that the White House canceled the event.

No word on whether the Red Sox will be served food.

