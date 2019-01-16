Getty Images

Marty Brennaman announces that 2019 will be his last season

Cincinnati Reds announcer Marty Brennaman announced a few moments ago that 2019 will be his last season in the broadcast booth.

Brennaman, 76, has broadcast Reds games since 1974 and stands as every bit an institution among Reds fans as any announcer ever has among his local fan base. In 2000 he won the Ford C. Frick Award award, presented annually by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He called Hank Aaron’s 714th home run, Tom Seaver’s no-hitter, Tom Browning’s perfect game and every other major moment that occurred in a game involving the Reds for the past 44 years. He also, of course, has called three World Series clinchers for the Reds.

Brennaman, also, has been no stranger to controversy, primarily due to his penchant for criticizing Reds players for whom he seems to not to care, with Ken Griffey Jr., Adam Dunn and Joey Votto being among the more notable examples. There are, of course, many Reds fans who share Marty’s views in such instances. It’s an open question as to whether Brennaman has merely shared or reflected that mindset on the one hand or if, on the other hand, he has encouraged it. However you want to view that, there is no denying the fact that Brennaman has never hesitated to speak his mind and that a great deal of the considerable love for him among Reds fans is due in no small part to that.

Brennaman will get and will deserve a farewell tour in 2019. And, in 2020, he will leave some very large shoes to fill.

Diamondbacks acquire Tim Locastro from Yankees

The Diamondbacks announced on Wednesday that the club acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the Yankees in exchange for pitcher Ronald Roman and cash considerations. Locastro was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.

Locastro, 26, played briefly in the majors the last two years with the Dodgers, who designated him for assignment back in November. In 21 major league games, he owns a .583 OPS. Locastro has played strictly in the outfield in the big leagues, but spent significant time at second base and shortstop in the minors.

Locastro will provide depth for the Diamondbacks, who also recently signed Wilmer Flores.

The D-Backs signed Roman, 17, out of the Dominican Republic last summer.