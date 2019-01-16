Eric Skoglund suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs

Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for two performance enhancing drugs, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators S-22 (Ostarine) and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol), The Athletic’s Emily Waldon reports.

Per Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, GM Dayton Moore released a statement:

Unfortunately when something like this occurs I immediately think about how much work and dedication our medical staff does communicating to the players about the importance of being careful about what they put in their bodies. I’m appreciative that professional baseball players are tested more frequently than any professional athlete and we should all be thankful that testing is working. Eric is a tremendous young man and he unknowingly made a mistake and he will have to accept his suspension, work hard and be ready to go after the suspension is served. We remain proud of who Eric is as a person and will support him as an organization.

Skoglund, 26, pitched 70 innings across 13 starts and one relief appearance for the Royals last season. He posted a 5.14 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Follow @Baer_Bill