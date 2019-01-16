Diamondbacks sign Wilmer Flores

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed free agent infielder Wilmer Flores. It’s a one-year deal with a club option. The financial terms are not yet known.

Flores has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets. In 2018 he hit .267/.319/.746 (107 OPS+) with 11 homers while playing first, second third an DHing. In his career he has played more games at shortstop than anyplace else. He’s likely a liability there and, for that matter, at third base at this point. In Arizona it’s likely he’ll platoon with Jake Lamb at first and/or cover for Lamb at first when Lamb takes third base and Eduardo Escobar plays short, second or, perhaps, the outfield.

Flexibility, don’t you know. It’s what you have to have when you trade and/or let your stars go via free agency like the Dbacks have.

Follow @craigcalcaterra