Diamondbacks sign Wilmer Flores

By Craig CalcaterraJan 16, 2019, 3:28 PM EST
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed free agent infielder Wilmer Flores. It’s a one-year deal with a club option. The financial terms are not yet known.

Flores has spent his entire six-year career with the Mets. In 2018 he hit .267/.319/.746 (107 OPS+) with 11 homers while playing first, second third an DHing. In his career he has played more games at shortstop than anyplace else. He’s likely a liability there and, for that matter, at third base at this point. In Arizona it’s likely he’ll platoon with Jake Lamb at first and/or cover for Lamb at first when Lamb takes third base and Eduardo Escobar plays short, second or, perhaps, the outfield.

Flexibility, don’t you know. It’s what you have to have when you trade and/or let your stars go via free agency like the Dbacks have.

Diamondbacks acquire Tim Locastro from Yankees

By Bill BaerJan 16, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
The Diamondbacks announced on Wednesday that the club acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the Yankees in exchange for pitcher Ronald Roman and cash considerations. Locastro was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.

Locastro, 26, played briefly in the majors the last two years with the Dodgers, who designated him for assignment back in November. In 21 major league games, he owns a .583 OPS. Locastro has played strictly in the outfield in the big leagues, but spent significant time at second base and shortstop in the minors.

Locastro will provide depth for the Diamondbacks, who also recently signed Wilmer Flores.

The D-Backs signed Roman, 17, out of the Dominican Republic last summer.