Angels, Anaheim agree to keep team in Angel Stadium through 2020

The City of Anaheim approved a one-year extension to the Los Angeles Angels’ stadium lease, keeping the club in Angel Stadium in Anaheim through the 2020 season.

This gives the Angels and the city some breathing room as they try to come up with a long-term solution for what, at least from the Angels’ perspective is a stadium problem.

The upshot: the Angels have long wanted around $150-200 million in renovations and improvements to Angel Stadium, the fourth-oldest ballpark in the league. The City of Anaheim has no intention of paying for that. Preliminary talks for a new stadium with places like nearby Tustin, California went nowhere as taxpayers in California are generally adverse to any public funding of sports facilities. Which means that the Angels, realistically, have no other options barring moving completely out of Southern California, which they seem to have no desire to do whatsoever.

Last fall the club opted-out of their lease with Anaheim in order to avoid a provision that would’ve locked them in to the ballpark for the next decade. It was a procedural move, realistically, as there is nowhere else for them to play at the moment. They turned into year-to-year renters, practically speaking. This extension makes them two-year renters.

Two years in which Arte Moreno and the Angels can, once again, talk to Anaheim about how to improve Angel Stadium. Perhaps at some point soon the notion of Moreno either paying for such improvements himself or, alternatively, moving out of town, will crystalize in his mind as his only options.

