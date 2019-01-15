Curtis Granderson intends to play in 2019

There had been some thought that 37-year-old free agent outfielder Curtis Granderson might retire, but he intends to play in 2019, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Granderson spent last season with the Blue Jays and Brewers, batting a productive .242/.351/.431 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 403 plate appearances. He was used almost exclusively against right-handed pitchers, so if he wants to continue playing, it would be as a platoon outfielder and/or DH.

If his career does continue, Granderson will play a 16th season in the majors. He has thus far donned uniforms for the Tigers, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers along with the Blue Jays and Brewers. Granderson signed a one-year, $5 million contract to join the Blue Jays last season. He would likely have to accept a pay reduction and perhaps a minor league deal to continue playing.

