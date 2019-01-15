Curtis Granderson intends to play in 2019

There had been some thought that 37-year-old free agent outfielder Curtis Granderson might retire, but he intends to play in 2019, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Granderson spent last season with the Blue Jays and Brewers, batting a productive .242/.351/.431 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 403 plate appearances. He was used almost exclusively against right-handed pitchers, so if he wants to continue playing, it would be as a platoon outfielder and/or DH.
If his career does continue, Granderson will play a 16th season in the majors. He has thus far donned uniforms for the Tigers, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers along with the Blue Jays and Brewers. Granderson signed a one-year, $5 million contract to join the Blue Jays last season. He would likely have to accept a pay reduction and perhaps a minor league deal to continue playing.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has added that fellow veteran Bartolo Colon also wants to continue his playing career in 2019.
Colon, 45, has had a rough last couple of years. In 2017, with the Braves and Twins, he posted a 6.48 ERA in 143 innings. Last season, he compiled a 5.78 ERA in 146 1/3 innings with the Rangers. According to FanGraphs, Colon’s fastball averaged a career-low 87.4 MPH in 2018. And no pitcher (min. 130 innings) gave up a higher percentage of hard contact than Colon did last year at 43.9 percent of batted balls.
Colon inked a minor league contract with the Rangers last February and will likely have to settle for another minor league deal in an attempt to continue playing. Though Colon appears to have fallen off in his mid-40’s, a rebuilding club could do worse than to bring in a seasoned veteran, even if he doesn’t ultimately end up making the 25-man roster. Colon, a fan favorite, could help mentor young pitchers.