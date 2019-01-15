B.J. Upton is going by B.J. Upton again

Outfielder B.J. Upton went by the name B.J., short for Bossman Junior, through the 2014 season. His father Manny was known as Bossman, hence Bossman Junior. Upton decided he wanted to be referred to by his birth name Melvin starting in 2015, saying that everyone except baseball fans knew him by that name. Now, he’s back to B.J., Scott Boeck of USA TODAY Sports reports.
For those keeping score at home, Upton is the artist formerly and currently known as B.J.
Upton, 34, hasn’t played in the majors since 2016. He signed a minor league deal with the Indians in December 2017 but was released in the middle of last March and wasn’t able to latch on with another team. It seems unlikely he finds his way back to the majors.
Earlier, we learned, via The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, that veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson wants to play another year in the majors. Rosenthal has since added that fellow veteran Bartolo Colon also wants to continue his playing career in 2019.
Colon, 45, has had a rough last couple of years. In 2017, with the Braves and Twins, he posted a 6.48 ERA in 143 innings. Last season, he compiled a 5.78 ERA in 146 1/3 innings with the Rangers. According to FanGraphs, Colon’s fastball averaged a career-low 87.4 MPH in 2018. And no pitcher (min. 130 innings) gave up a higher percentage of hard contact than Colon did last year at 43.9 percent of batted balls.
Colon inked a minor league contract with the Rangers last February and will likely have to settle for another minor league deal in an attempt to continue playing. Though Colon appears to have fallen off in his mid-40’s, a rebuilding club could do worse than to bring in a seasoned veteran, even if he doesn’t ultimately end up making the 25-man roster. Colon, a fan favorite, could help mentor young pitchers.