Kyler Murray likely to declare for NFL draft today

All of the big Kyler Murray news dropped last night. Upshot: the A’s and Major League Baseball tacitly admitted how much they under pay team-controlled players and made the damn nigh unprecedented move to at least consider paying a player what he’s worth to play baseball. Crazy!

Today there will likely be some more Murray news: he will likely declare for the NFL draft. If you’re someone who is super invested in him playing baseball, however, don’t freak out yet. Because, apparently, his declaration will not violate his current contract with the Athletics and he and they and everyone involved still has time to figure it all out. That from Susan Slusser via Jon Morosi.

Murray may, obviously, choose to play football when it’s all said and done, but a draft declaration today will not close the door on baseball. Rather, it’s an administrative requirement for football and, perhaps, an exercise of leverage with respect to baseball.

A minor leaguer with leverage. What strange and unprecedented times in which we live.

