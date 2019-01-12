The Giants are not making any “outgoing calls” on Madison Bumgarner

Contrary to a recent report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, Giants GM Farhan Zaidi said Friday that the team has not made any “outgoing calls” on left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner was most recently linked to the Brewers, whom Morosi described as the Giants’ most likely trade partners this offseason, but it appears that any momentum toward a deal has all but died out.
Bumgarner, 29, rounded out a full decade in San Francisco following his 2018 campaign, and pitched to a 6-7 record with a 3.26 ERA, 3.0 BB/9, 7.6 SO/9, and 1.4 fWAR through 129 2/3 innings. Granted, he’s hardly the 5.0+ fWAR All-Star and championship leader he used to be in the mid-2010s, but his productivity has been partially zapped by a devastating shoulder sprain in 2017 and hand surgery in 2018. When healthy, he was one of the Giants’ top starters last season, during a year when their rotation finished 21st among all major league squads. He’ll earn $12 million in his final run with San Francisco and is currently positioned to enter free agency in 2020 — provided the team can’t find a trade partner before then.
While the Giants may not be actively shopping their ace, they’re not necessarily closed off to offers. Zaidi pointed out that the club envisions Bumgarner as a “central cog” as they look to become competitive in the NL West this season, but also admitted that they’re not exactly in a position to refuse to listen to incoming offers, either. Such is the nature of the offseason.
Fifteen players did not reach settlements with their teams after exchanging salary figures prior to Friday’s initial arbitration deadline, per a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. That doesn’t necessarily mean all 15 players will go to arbitration hearings, but as Craig wrote yesterday, it’s certainly possible that all 30 teams will choose to forego more informal negotiations in favor of a file-and-trial approach. Passan, for his part, cites sources from both the players’ and teams’ sides that say only “10 or so” hearings are expected in 2019.
Listed in descending order, these were the figures filed on Friday, as reported by Fancred’s Jon Heyman, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, and others:
- 3B Nolan Arenado: $30 million, Rockies: $24 million
- RHP Gerrit Cole: $13.5 million, Astros: $11.425 million
- RHP Trevor Bauer: $13 million, Indians: $11 million
- LHP Alex Wood: $9.65 million, Reds: $8.7 million
- RHP Aaron Nola: $6.75 million, Phillies: $4.5 million
- RHP Blake Treinen: $6.4 million, Athletics: $5.6 million
- RHP Luis Severino: $5.25 million, Yankees: $4.4 million
- SS Carlos Correa: $5 million, Astros: $4.25 million
- OF Tommy Pham: $4.1 million, Rays: $3.5 million
- OF Michael A. Taylor: $3.5 million, Nationals: $3.25 million
- RHP Michael Fulmer: $3.4, Tigers: $2.8 million
- RHP Kyle Barraclough: $2 million, Nationals: $1.725 million
- RHP Ryan Tepera: $1.8 million, Blue Jays: $1.525 million
- LHP T.J. McFarland: $1.675 million, Astros: $1.275 million
- RHP Chris Devenski: $1.65 million, Astros: $1.4 million
Arenado still has the largest discrepancy between his $30 million ask and the Rockies’ $24 million offer; as we previously noted here, he’s in line for the biggest single-season arbitration payday no matter which amount he’s awarded. On the flip side, Chris Devenski and Michael A. Taylor have the shortest gaps to bridge so far, with only $250K between the numbers they filed and their respective teams’ offers.