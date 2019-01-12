John Axford would like to sign with the Blue Jays

Free agent reliever John Axford is angling for a job with the Blue Jays. The right-hander said Saturday that he is willing and eager to step into a mentoring role with the team and intends to approach Toronto brass about the possibility of a 2019 return (via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca).
The 35-year-old Axford pitched the majority of his 2018 season with the Blue Jays, racking up a 4.41 ERA, 3.5 BB/9, and 8.8 SO/9 through 51 innings pitched. He was dealt to the Dodgers at the deadline for minor league right-hander Corey Copping, however, and tossed just 3 2/3 innings over the last third of the season.
It remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays would be receptive to a reunion. Even if they are, Nicholson-Smith points out that the club could trade Axford away again — a possibility the reliever seemed to acknowledge in his comments. Complicating matters is the matter of the right-hander’s health, as the last two seasons have yielded the least amount of fWAR in his career to date after he missed significant time with a shoulder strain and fractured fibula. Whether or not he remains healthy in 2019, Axford may yet make good on his promise to provide veteran leadership to the Blue Jays’ young core. For now, though, the ball rests in the Blue Jays’ court.
Contrary to a recent report from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, Giants GM Farhan Zaidi said Friday that the team has not made any “outgoing calls” on left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner was most recently linked to the Brewers, whom Morosi described as the Giants’ most likely trade partners this offseason, but it appears that any momentum toward a deal has all but died out.
Bumgarner, 29, rounded out a full decade in San Francisco following his 2018 campaign, and pitched to a 6-7 record with a 3.26 ERA, 3.0 BB/9, 7.6 SO/9, and 1.4 fWAR through 129 2/3 innings. Granted, he’s hardly the 5.0+ fWAR All-Star and championship leader he used to be in the mid-2010s, but his productivity has been partially zapped by a devastating shoulder sprain in 2017 and hand surgery in 2018. When healthy, he was one of the Giants’ top starters last season, during a year when their rotation finished 21st among all major league squads. He’ll earn $12 million in his final run with San Francisco and is currently positioned to enter free agency in 2020 — provided the team can’t find a trade partner before then.
While the Giants may not be actively shopping their ace, they’re not necessarily closed off to offers. Zaidi pointed out that the club envisions Bumgarner as a “central cog” as they look to become competitive in the NL West this season, but also admitted that they’re not exactly in a position to refuse to listen to incoming offers, either. Such is the nature of the offseason.