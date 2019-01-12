15 players have yet to reach arbitration settlement

Fifteen players did not reach settlements with their teams after exchanging salary figures prior to Friday’s initial arbitration deadline, per a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. That doesn’t necessarily mean all 15 players will go to arbitration hearings, but as Craig wrote yesterday, it’s certainly possible that all 30 teams will choose to forego more informal negotiations in favor of a file-and-trial approach. Passan, for his part, cites sources from both the players’ and teams’ sides that say only “10 or so” hearings are expected in 2019.

Listed in descending order, these were the figures filed on Friday, as reported by Fancred’s Jon Heyman, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, and others:

Arenado still has the largest discrepancy between his $30 million ask and the Rockies’ $24 million offer; as we previously noted here, he’s in line for the biggest single-season arbitration payday no matter which amount he’s awarded. On the flip side, Chris Devenski and Michael A. Taylor have the shortest gaps to bridge so far, with only $250K between the numbers they filed and their respective teams’ offers.