Gerrit Cole
15 players have yet to reach arbitration settlement

By Ashley VarelaJan 12, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
Fifteen players did not reach settlements with their teams after exchanging salary figures prior to Friday’s initial arbitration deadline, per a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. That doesn’t necessarily mean all 15 players will go to arbitration hearings, but as Craig wrote yesterday, it’s certainly possible that all 30 teams will choose to forego more informal negotiations in favor of a file-and-trial approach. Passan, for his part, cites sources from both the players’ and teams’ sides that say only “10 or so” hearings are expected in 2019.

Listed in descending order, these were the figures filed on Friday, as reported by Fancred’s Jon Heyman, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, and others:

Arenado still has the largest discrepancy between his $30 million ask and the Rockies’ $24 million offer; as we previously noted here, he’s in line for the biggest single-season arbitration payday no matter which amount he’s awarded. On the flip side, Chris Devenski and Michael A. Taylor have the shortest gaps to bridge so far, with only $250K between the numbers they filed and their respective teams’ offers.

Nationals, Anthony Rendon settle at $18.8 million

Anthony Rendon
By Ashley VarelaJan 11, 2019, 9:32 PM EST
Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is due a $6.5 million salary bump in 2019 after settling with the club prior to Friday’s arbitration deadline. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the two avoided arbitration on a one-year, $18.8 million deal.

This marked the final year of arbitration eligibility for Rendon. The 28-year-old infielder rounded out his sixth season with the team in 2018, batting .308/.374/.535 with 24 home runs, a career-high 44 doubles, a .909 OPS, and 6.3 fWAR through 597 plate appearances. While he’s currently positioned to enter free agency in advance of the 2020 season, there have been plenty of rumors suggesting that a sizable extension is in the works — perhaps something in the neighborhood of seven years and $163+ million. At the very least, it appears to be an agreement both sides are open to discussing in the nine or so months leading up to the 2019 offseason, though nothing is expected to be even close to finalized until Bryce Harper‘s future is decided.

The Nationals also settled with shortstop Trea Turner ($3.725M), right-hander Joe Ross ($1M), and left-handed reliever Sammy Solis ($850K). They’re likely to go to arbitration with outfielder Michael A. Taylor and right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough, neither of whom settled with the club this week.