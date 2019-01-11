Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado and the Rockies are $6 million apart in arbitration

By Ashley VarelaJan 11, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Nolan Arenado and the Rockies are currently $6 million apart in arbitration figures. Arenado asked for $30 million, while the club countered with $24 million. Rosenthal adds that even if Arenado is awarded the lower number, he’ll eclipse Josh Donaldson‘s record-breaking $23 million deal with the highest single-season salary figure to be awarded in arbitration.

Arenado, 27, certainly has the skillset to back up such a big ask. The 2018 season marked his fourth consecutive All-Star campaign, and he took home a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger after batting a robust .297/.374/.561 with 38 home runs, 110 RBI, a .935 OPS, and career-best 5.7 fWAR through 673 PA. On defense, he finished third among all qualified major-league third baseman, outpaced only by the Athletics’ fellow Gold Glover Matt Chapman and the Mariners’ Kyle Seager.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan cites sources that say the two sides are likely to resolve matters in advance of any mandatory arbitration hearing. Of course, there’s more to consider here than Arenado’s immediate value to the Rockies. Thomas Harding of MLB.com points out that a “multi-year contract is the goal,” though Colorado could be waiting on free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado to sign elsewhere so that they have a more definite valuation for their slugger. It’s also possible, of course, that Arenado will eschew a long-term deal in order to test the open market when he enters free agency in 2020.

Khris Davis, Athletics avoid arbitration with one-year, $16.5 million deal

Khris Davis
By Ashley VarelaJan 11, 2019, 7:08 PM EST
Perennial 40-home run hitter Khris Davis avoided arbitration with the Athletics on Friday, per an official announcement from the team. This was Davis’ third and last year of arbitration-eligibility. He’ll make $16.5 million in a one-year pact with the club.

The 31-year-old designated hitter is coming off of one of the most productive seasons of his career to date. He finished eighth in AL MVP voting after slashing .247/.326/.549 in 2018 with a league-best 48 home runs, 123 RBI, an .874 OPS and 2.6 fWAR across 654 plate appearances. While there was some chatter about an extension for the hot-hitting Davis, the two sides have plenty of time to work out the particulars of a long-term deal as he’s not scheduled to enter free agency until the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The A’s also agreed to terms with outfielder Mark Canha ($2.05M), left-hander Sean Manaea (terms not available), and shortstops Jurickson Profar ($3.6M) and Marcus Semien ($5.9M) ahead of Friday’s deadline. According to MLB.com’s Jane Lee, right-handed closer Blake Treinen is expected to go to arbitration with the team.